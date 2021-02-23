State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,111 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $819.60 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.