State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 544 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 6,767.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Shares of WING opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

