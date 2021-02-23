State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingredion by 21.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 16.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 33.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

