State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $404.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

