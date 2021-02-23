State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of OBNK opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.