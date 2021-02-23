State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.