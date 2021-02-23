State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,597 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481,913 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

