State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 29,400 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.32% of Delek US worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 111.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Delek US by 7,851.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 259,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the period.

NYSE:DK opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

