Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.43 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $122.43 million and approximately $35.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.01026623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00381227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003429 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005387 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,589,191 coins and its circulating supply is 373,615,097 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

