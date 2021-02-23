Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

STZHF stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

