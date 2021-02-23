Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.00. 328,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.35. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.