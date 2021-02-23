Stephens Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.16.

Shares of RF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

