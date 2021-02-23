STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $879.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.50. 12,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

