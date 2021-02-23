STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.40.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE STE opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

