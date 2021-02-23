Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Glaukos Put Options (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 806 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,393% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

