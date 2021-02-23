Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 726% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

