Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:JO)

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 362 call options.

JO stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 248.8% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $5,150,000.

