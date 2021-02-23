STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect STORE Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STOR opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

