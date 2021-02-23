Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

SRX opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$339.14 million and a PE ratio of -21.46. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.95.

About Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

