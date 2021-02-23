Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 978 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a market cap of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $194.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

