Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.70

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $18.70. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

