Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,398 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

