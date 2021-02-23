Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,308,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

FSV stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $156.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

