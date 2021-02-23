Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 219,052 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 51.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,632,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

