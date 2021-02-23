Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,306,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 179,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

