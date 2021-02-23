Summit Asset Management LLC Has $29.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

