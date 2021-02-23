Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after buying an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

