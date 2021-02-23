Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 123,235 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

