Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

