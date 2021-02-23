Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,388 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,163,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

