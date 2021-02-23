Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. 1,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,345. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

