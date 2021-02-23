Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $155.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.67. 498,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.35. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.