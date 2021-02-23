Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,905 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 368 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNSS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

