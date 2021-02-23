SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.06. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 826 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

