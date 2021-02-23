Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

