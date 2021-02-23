Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.42. 1,781,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,522,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at $691,326. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Surgalign by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgalign by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Surgalign by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

