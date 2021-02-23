Swedbank Sells 163,977 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Swedbank trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,977 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $41,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $338.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

