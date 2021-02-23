Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $2.41 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $206.87 million and approximately $519.83 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00706718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.