Swiss National Bank Has $13.65 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

