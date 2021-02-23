Swiss National Bank Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Targa Resources worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Targa Resources by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 474,599 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

