Swiss National Bank Has $14.34 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.