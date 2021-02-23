Swiss National Bank Has $16.21 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of The Middleby worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.