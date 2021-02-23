Swiss National Bank Purchases 23,400 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 670.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,239 shares of company stock worth $7,998,369. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.