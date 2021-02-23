Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.833-1.853 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 189,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

