Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 508,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 559,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The company has a market cap of $911.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

