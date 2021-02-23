SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.66. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

