Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.71. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 96,858 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

