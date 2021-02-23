Synthetix Price Down 28% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $404.44 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for $17.34 or 0.00036268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.00714567 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00030993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00037456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.45 or 0.04356667 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

