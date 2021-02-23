Syscoin Market Cap Achieves $88.09 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $88.09 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00365205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 607,034,325 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

