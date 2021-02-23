Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

